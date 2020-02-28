Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
no frills

Car smashes through front window of No Frills in Toronto

No Frills won't be beat, but their storefronts are vulnerable to the advances of motor vehicles just like any other supermarket's.

Evidence of this can be found at the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent location of the famously unpretentious grocery store, where a minivan was found sticking halfway out the front window this morning.

Toronto Police say that someone (who they do not believe to have been impaired) drove their personal vehicle through the North York storefront around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Vito's No Frills at 3685 Keele St., just north of Sheppard, shortly after the crash. The driver emerged unscathed and remained at the scene. 

Fortunately, nobody was inside the store at the time of the incident and the driver was alone in their vehicle.

After briefly shutting down a portion of Keele north of Sheppard to investigate, police cleared the area around 7 a.m.

The crash did cause some structural damage to the building, according to police, but no injuries were reported.

It is not yet clear if Vito's No Frills will be open for business as usual today.

