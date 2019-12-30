Eat & Drink
The top 5 new Mexican restaurants in Toronto

New Mexican restaurants in Toronto are going beyond the expected. Totally vegetarian menus, Nutella empanadas and bao buns shake things up at these recently opened taco spots.

Here are my picks for the top new Mexican restaurants in Toronto.

Gordy Smiles

Dundas and Ossington is now home to this Wilder and Rose project serving chivichangas, tacos and margaritas.

Papi Chulo's

Dig into Beyond Meat tacos, Nutella empanadas and fries supreme at this Ossington restaurant.

Viajero Cantina

Find a variety of unconventional tacos from vegan to pork belly at this cozy bar just steps from Dundas West station.

La Chingada

Dundas West recently got this hangout that's great for cheap tacos and nights of drinking.

Tacos Rico

The Grand Electric location across from Trinity Bellwoods turned into this vegetarian concept this year, serving Swiss chard tacos and avocado salads alongside natural wines.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Viajero Cantina

