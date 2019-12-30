The top 5 new Mexican restaurants in Toronto

New Mexican restaurants in Toronto are going beyond the expected. Totally vegetarian menus, Nutella empanadas and bao buns shake things up at these recently opened taco spots.

Here are my picks for the top new Mexican restaurants in Toronto.

Dundas and Ossington is now home to this Wilder and Rose project serving chivichangas, tacos and margaritas.

Dig into Beyond Meat tacos, Nutella empanadas and fries supreme at this Ossington restaurant.

Find a variety of unconventional tacos from vegan to pork belly at this cozy bar just steps from Dundas West station.

Dundas West recently got this hangout that's great for cheap tacos and nights of drinking.

The Grand Electric location across from Trinity Bellwoods turned into this vegetarian concept this year, serving Swiss chard tacos and avocado salads alongside natural wines.