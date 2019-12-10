This hot chocolate in Toronto comes with a red velvet muffin on top

Decadence, opulence, luxury: those are just a few words that come to mind when looking at Toronto's most decked out hot chocolate.

Strangelove Coffee has just added an insane new drink to their menu: The Peppermint Loaded Hot Chocolate.

This milky, marshmallow-filled, chocolatey drink is now available at their cafe at 627 Queen St. West.

Layers of all your favourite festive flavours, including a housemade ganache made from 66% Dominican chocolate, are topped off with a dusting of mint and cherry powder and a crushed candy came rim.

Oh, and a hulking red velvet muffin top (the best part of the muffin, obviously). Plus cinnamon sticks and a gingerbread cookie, for the insatiable sweet tooth.

This ridiculous concoction costs $15. As with their past creations (last year's was decked with waffles and brownies) a portion of this drink's proceeds goes to Eva's Initiatives, which helps support young people experiencing homelessness.