Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 12 hours ago
balzacs coffee roasters

Balzac's Coffee Roasters planning massive expansion across Canada

Balzac's Coffee is already so popular, I'm literally drinking it right now, but a cross-Canada expansion will soon put it in the hands of even more java lovers.

The announcement of the expansion comes hand in hand with bringing on new CEO Ron Cecillon, according to Retail Insider. He's previously worked with major brands such as Nando's, Kelsey's, Harvey's and Swiss Chalet.

Right now, all 14 existing locations and four under development are in Southern Ontario and the GTA, and there's no word yet on where exactly Balzac's might be opening up locations outside their province of origin.

However, they are now the coffee provider for Porter Airlines, meaning the small batch coffee will technically begin flying outside Ontario's borders.

"You'll find us in very interesting communities - the Distillery District, Market Street around the St. Lawrence Market, Liberty Village," said Cecillon. "We really look for unique spaces that represent where the community congregates and where they gather to sort of get away from things for awhile and just enjoy a great cup of coffee."

So while we might not know exactly where the first Balzac's locations outside Ontario will be, we know they should be stunning.

Jesse Milns

