Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
wonderland winterfest

The new winter festival at Canada's Wonderland comes with Christmas funnel cakes

Canada Wonderland's winter extravaganza Winterfest is about to launch for the first time ever, and it looks like they'll be introducing some next level foods the menu. 

The amusement park just released some photos of their new funnel cakes and they look very...festive. 

Three different types of holiday cakes are already available at the park, though you might be jumping the gun by buying a candy cane-flavoured funnel before Halloween has even arrived. 

There's also eggnog- and ginger-bread flavoured cakes topped with a bunch of colourful sprinkles, along with the classic version. 

You can find these decked out cakes at the Festival Funnel Cakes stall across from The Bat ride. Wait until Winterfest (which runs from November 22 to December 31) or just pig out now. 

Canada's Wonderland

