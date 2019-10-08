The Toronto Christmas Market is going to be even more expensive this year

The Toronto Christmas Market is returning to the Distillery District this year, and though it'll bring that classic holiday spirit we've all come to know and love, there will also be a few changes upon its arrival.

The Toronto Christmas Market is a not-for-profit organization, and they use weekend ticket proceeds to support charitable organizations such as the Daily Bread Food Bank, Plan Canada, the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund, and the Yonge Street Mission, as well as to support community events and programming throughout the year.

In an effort to continue the tradition of giving back, the organization is offering free admission during the first two opening weekends to anyone who brings eight cans of food to donate to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Anyone who chooses to can drop off the canned goods at the large donation bin outside the Ticket Tent in exchange for a ticket.

"We are proud that in less than a decade, millions of Torontonians and tourists alike have embraced the Toronto Christmas Market and have made our holiday tradition their holiday tradition," Toronto Christmas Market Creator and Executive Director Mathew Rosenblatt said in a statement.

"Ticket proceeds allow us to meet the direction of the City, maintain the festival's growth, enhancements, operations, and continue our annual support for our charitable beneficiaries."

Admission to the market is already free on weekdays until Friday at 5 p.m., while weekend entrance fees this season will be $8 for tickets bought online in advance, and $12 dollars when purchased day-of.

This year, the market and the City of Toronto will also be implementing a comprehensive traffic plan to reduce some of the congestion caused by the market's large crowds.