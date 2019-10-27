There'a a huge pickle festival near Toronto next month

From curing hangovers to helping you shed a few pounds to serving as a charming last-minute Halloween costume idea, pickles really are a super food. (And arguably even a "superfood"?)

Those who were fans of the pickle-themed food at this year's CNE will definitely want to check out Ontario's Picklefest, taking place at Kitchener's THEMUSEUM.

It’s back... and A pretty big dill! PickleFest returns to THEMUSEUM November 15 >> https://t.co/nmnYS9Fxs7 pic.twitter.com/KiutYSeAND — THEMUSEUM (@THEMUSEUM) October 9, 2019

The November 15 event will provide pickle-centred or -inspired dishes from more than 10 local restaurants, to be complemented by cucumber-flavoured beer from more than 10 local breweries.

Additionally, the $35 admission gets you a sample from ALL of them, along with a novelty tasting glass and a ticket to a number of games and activities.

Last year's fest saw pickley dishes from Crazy Canuck, Del's Enoteca Pizzeria, Taco Farm, and others alongside specialty brews from Beau's, Muskoka Brewery, Black Oak Brewing, and more.

Picklefest is better than Halloween and New Year’s Eve. There I said it pic.twitter.com/l1EVCwZNLR — Kim (@kinnfrole) October 6, 2019

The annual pickle party is inspired by the acclaimed Pickle Day in New York City, which can apparently get pretty wild. In fact, celebrating the tangy delicacy is apparently a thing around the continent.

So if your like your food green, bumpy, and briney, you'll want to consider making the trip to Kitchener next month (for your health).