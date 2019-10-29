Eat & Drink
kit kat toronto

Kit Kat's first make-your-own chocolate shop announces Toronto opening date

With Halloween around the corner, candy is on everyone's minds, but fans of Kit Kat in particular are about to get a place in Toronto where they can indulge their sweet tooth year round.

Set to open at Yorkdale Mall, Kit Kat will soon have their own permanent "Chocolatory" where you can custom-design your own chocolate bar, following the success of their pop-up based on the same concept.

So if you loved the recent Kit Kat line at Tim Hortons, you'll be over the moon to hear this: it's finally been announced that the grand opening of the Canadian flagship Kit Kat Chocolatory will be on November 14.

That means in less than a month, you'll be able to "turn any KITKAT into your canvas" so chocoholics, get to dreaming up creations! (Pro tip: this could also make a one-of-a-kind holiday gift for a candy fan.)

Kit Kat Canada

