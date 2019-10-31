Caribbean joint shut down by Toronto health inspectors

If you regularly hit up a Caribbean spot across from a Seneca College campus, you might want to know it was just shut down by health inspectors.

Montego Jerk at Jane and Finch across from Seneca's Yorkgate campus was shut down by inspectors on October 30 for one crucial and two significant infractions, all for pests and insects (yuck).

The restaurant has received several conditional passes in the past, so though restaurants always have a chance to improve conditions, unfortunately you might want to steer clear unless jerk cravings really hit hard.