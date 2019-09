Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Local Kitchen & Wine Bar has opened their Dupont project, Lucia.

Xango opened on King West on Wednesday, September 18.

Ruchi Takeout just opened at 3580 McNicoll Avenue, in Scarborough.

Nutbar has officially opened the doors to their new Leslieville location.

True True at 169 King Street East has officially opened as True True Diner under Suzanne Barr.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Taiwanese tea chain Xing Fu Tang will be soft-opening their North York location at 4632 Yonge Street on Saturday, September 21.

Kintori Yakitori, located at 668 Bloor Street West, will be reopening this month on September 28.

Gyubee Japanese Grill will soon be opening a spot near Yonge and Dundas.

Black Iris Hookah on Gerrard Street between Woodfield and Hiawatha will be opening sometime this month.

Barocco X Nino, a collaboration between roastery Barocco and bakery Nino d'Aversa, will be opening soon at 974 College Street.

Dubbing itself "the new home of true Levantine cuisine," Madame Levant is opening soon at 821 Gerrard East.

Craig's Cookies is opening a second location in the Church-Wellesley Village.

Bagel pop-up Primrose is opening an "NY-style bodega" this fall serving bagels, smoked fish, soups and salads.

Globally Local at 492 College hopes to open as soon as next week.

Closed

Sweet Jesus no longer has a location at Yonge and Eglinton.

Other news