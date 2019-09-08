Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fahmee bakery toronto

Popular Jamaican patty shop just opened a new Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the Toronto's most famous Jamaican patty shops has opened up a new shop, meaning you no longer have to trek to Scarborough to get them.  

Fahmee Bakery, better known as the supplier of the patties at Warden, Bathurst, and Islington stations, officially launched its second store at 584 Lansdowne Ave. on Wednesday. 

Its original shop by Finch and Brimley has been around for years, and makes anywhere between 3,000 to 5,000 patties a day.

That's an exorbitant number of patties, but not surprising, considering the family-run bakery also supplies its beef patties to the highly popular restaurants Allwyn's Bakery and Roywoods, too. 

The property has been home to a number of businesses, including Bottle Rocket Coffee and the original location of Starving Artist

Fahmeee Bakery won't have a sign up until next weekend, but the shop is now open for beef patties and coco bread. 

Lead photo by

Fahmee Bakery

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Popular Jamaican patty shop just opened a new Toronto location

Toronto's dog-friendly cafe just shut down

People are worried vegan restaurants are closing in Toronto

St. Lawrence Market is transforming into a night market this fall

Tom Hanks makes surprise visit to Toronto coffee shop that campaigned for him to come

Toronto parking lots could soon be transformed into delivery only restaurant hubs

This is what it was like inside Toronto's first Chick-fil-A on opening day

Protestors storm Chick-fil-A opening in Toronto