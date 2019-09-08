Popular Jamaican patty shop just opened a new Toronto location

One of the Toronto's most famous Jamaican patty shops has opened up a new shop, meaning you no longer have to trek to Scarborough to get them.

Fahmee Bakery, better known as the supplier of the patties at Warden, Bathurst, and Islington stations, officially launched its second store at 584 Lansdowne Ave. on Wednesday.

Its original shop by Finch and Brimley has been around for years, and makes anywhere between 3,000 to 5,000 patties a day.

That's an exorbitant number of patties, but not surprising, considering the family-run bakery also supplies its beef patties to the highly popular restaurants Allwyn's Bakery and Roywoods, too.

The property has been home to a number of businesses, including Bottle Rocket Coffee and the original location of Starving Artist.

Fahmeee Bakery won't have a sign up until next weekend, but the shop is now open for beef patties and coco bread.