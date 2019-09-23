This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, PG Clucks, Pizza Pizza, Pancho's Bakery, Mi Taco

This week on DineSafe, we discovered that, in addition to a popular pho joint being shut down by Toronto health inspectors, a number of well-known chains also landed in some hot water. Tim Hortons, Pizza Pizza and Big Smoke Burger all landed conditional passes upon inspection.

Hula Girl (2473 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: September 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Displayed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Mashion Bakery (345 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: September 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Mi Taco (247 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Pizza Pizza (328 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: September 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: September 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Baton Rouge (520 Progress Ave.)

Inspected on: September 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Davenport (440 Christie St.)

Inspected on: September 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Hero Certified Burgers (100 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 17, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: September 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Imperfect Eats (312 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: September 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.

PG Clucks (384 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: September 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Pizza Pizza (1837 Finch Ave. West)

Inspected on: September 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Big Smoke Burger (1 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: September 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner and handled ice in unsanitary manner.

Inspected on: September 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pearl Diver (100 Adelaide St. East)

Inspected on: September 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (537 Parliament St.)