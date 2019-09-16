This Week on DineSafe: Babu, Second Cup, Mabel's, Hooked, Swiss Chalet, Wendy's, Cora

This week on DineSafe, some popular coffee chains across Toronto landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. Strangelove Coffee, Timothy's World Coffee, Second Cup and Boxcar Social all landed conditional passes upon inspection.
See what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Mabel's (1156 Queen St, West)
- Inspected on: September 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
- Inspected on: September 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 5, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: September 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wendy's (26 Overlea Blvd.)
- Inspected on: September 9, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Babu (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)
- Inspected on: September 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
- Inspected on: September 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 10, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Cora (277 Wellington St. West)
- Inspected on: September 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Hooked (888 Queen St. East)
- Inspected on: September 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Pizzaville (5651 Steeles Ave. East)
- Inspected on: September 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: September 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: September 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: September 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage pallets designed to protect against contamination.
Second Cup (311 York Mills Rd.)
- Inspected on: September 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect against entry of pests.
- Inspected on: September 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.