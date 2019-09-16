This Week on DineSafe: Babu, Second Cup, Mabel's, Hooked, Swiss Chalet, Wendy's, Cora

This week on DineSafe, some popular coffee chains across Toronto landed in some hot water with city health inspectors. Strangelove Coffee, Timothy's World Coffee, Second Cup and Boxcar Social all landed conditional passes upon inspection.

See what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: September 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Saffron Spice Kitchen (459 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 5, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sip Wine Bar (2 Broadway Ave.)

Inspected on: September 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

W Burger Bar (10 College St.)

Inspected on: September 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: September 9, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Babu (4800 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: September 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Boxcar Social (792 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: September 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Harbord House (150 Harbord St.)

Inspected on: September 10, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Cora (277 Wellington St. West)

Inspected on: September 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Hooked (888 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: September 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pizzaville (5651 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: September 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Second Cup (1000 Bay St.)

Inspected on: September 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Swiss Chalet (60 Overlea Blvd.)

Inspected on: September 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: September 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: September 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Strangelove Coffee (627 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: September 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage pallets designed to protect against contamination.

Second Cup (311 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: September 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect against entry of pests.