Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Mango Like Dessert Toronto

Toronto just got a dessert cafe that puts mango in everything

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Calling all mango-lovers: Toronto's newest dessert shop is for you. 

Mango Like Dessert is now open inside Udon Kitanoya in Koreatown. The shop specializes in mango mochi, mango pockets and mango sticky rice. They also do mango sago, mango black grass jelly and mango purple black glutinous rice.

Mango is encased in chewy, pillowy glutinous rice for mochi, and wrapped in a crepe with whipped cream and mango sauce for pockets. Most items are under $10, and if you just can't decide on a mango treat, there's a sharing plate for $9.99.

The shop is founded by pastry chef and single mom Ida Su, who has over 20 years of experience in pastry. 

Lead photo by

@itsdianato

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

A magical holiday market is coming to downtown Toronto all December long

Toronto just got a dessert cafe that puts mango in everything

This massive pumpkin patch near Toronto is now open for the season

One of Toronto's oldest nightclubs is closing after 20 years

You can now eat macaron chicken wings in Toronto

The top 10 food events in Toronto this October

The top 50 burgers in Toronto

St. Lawrence Market might start opening on more days of the week