Toronto just got a dessert cafe that puts mango in everything

Calling all mango-lovers: Toronto's newest dessert shop is for you.

Mango Like Dessert is now open inside Udon Kitanoya in Koreatown. The shop specializes in mango mochi, mango pockets and mango sticky rice. They also do mango sago, mango black grass jelly and mango purple black glutinous rice.

Mango is encased in chewy, pillowy glutinous rice for mochi, and wrapped in a crepe with whipped cream and mango sauce for pockets. Most items are under $10, and if you just can't decide on a mango treat, there's a sharing plate for $9.99.

The shop is founded by pastry chef and single mom Ida Su, who has over 20 years of experience in pastry.