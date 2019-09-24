Eat & Drink
porchetta co toronto

One of Toronto's most popular sandwich shops is closing after almost a decade

Toronto's go-to spot for porchetta sandwiches has announced it's closing its original location. 

Porchetta & Co. announced on Instagram last night that their Dundas West store will soon be no more. 

"All good things must come to an end and that includes our lease at the OG Porchetta & Co. location at 825 Dundas West," they wrote. 

The store, which has been running since December 2010, will be serving its last sandwich this Saturday. 

Fear not — you'll still be able to find their roster of decadent, meat-filled, truffle sauce-covered sammies at their stores in the Entertainment District and at the bottom of the Exchange Tower

You can also catch them anytime the Leafs or Raptors play at their stall at the Scotiabank Arena

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

