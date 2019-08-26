This is what they served at Toronto's secret backyard bagel party

Backyard parties usually have some music, booze, and maybe BBQ, but Toronto's latest pop up had bagels instead.

Local bagel brand Primrose Bagel Co. threw a party behind Sam James Coffee Bar's new location on Ossington this weekend, complete with pizza bagels and cold brew.

On the menu: hand-rolled, malt-boiled bagels with flavoured cream cheese (like wild blueberry) and containers of herb and garlic chive shmear.

Primrose—which calls itself a "Bagel Lifestyle Brand"—has been making its precense in the city known all summer, with previous events at Bar Isabel, Extra Burger, and North of Brooklyn.

Super proud of/happy for bagelmeisters @DogGoneSam (my nephew!) & Nathan Rapoport for another successful #Primrose #Bagel Company pop-up sellout yesterday, at @BarIsabel797. People lined up on a sunny Sat. aft for their bagels (+ a schmeer). Amazing. #greatbagels #greatfood 🥯👍 pic.twitter.com/jKcw2qhGG9 — Ron Davis - #SymphRonica (@rondavismusic) July 14, 2019

It seems they plan on holding a "backyard bagel jamboree" every summer, but Primrose will be ditching the pop-up game for a while to focus on their own brick-and-mortar, coming this fall.