Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
8 80 streets

Toronto street makeover leads to spats between drivers and pedestrians

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Little divides Torontonians more than traffic. That much was evident when a sidewalk pop-up this past weekend elicited more than just a positive response from little kids riding bikes.

8 80 Streets is a privately funded initiative that painted part of the Danforth from Woodbine to Westmount and dedicated it to fun community activities and pedestrians. A friend of the donor's was one of Toronto's 46 vulnerable road user deaths in 2018.

Despite the heartfelt reason behind the event, of course the drivers of Caronto took it as an opportunity to pile on about even the slightest amount of the road being shared.

While plenty of positive feedback and cute pics were shared online, even some supporters of the project were careful to evenly voice concerns about parking for shoppers and loading/unloading at small businesses.

However, those on the car side of the debate seem to be having none of it. Once a driver, always a driver.

It's the usual griping about the traffic being "too much," "creating more congestion" and somehow never seeing cyclists using new bike lanes. Perhaps we're invisible to them?

Cyclists and pedestrians are firing right back, though, quick to explain how while cars dominate Toronto roads every day, everywhere, this was a temporary pop-up that only took place in a small part of the city.

Let's hope for the sake of all our safety this experiment helped to further at least some kind of intelligent debate, and taught us something about sharing the road with everyone.

Lead photo by

Michael Rusek

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The Beer Store will be open on Labour Day in Toronto for the first time ever

Toronto street makeover leads to spats between drivers and pedestrians

This is what they served at Toronto's secret backyard bagel party

Favourite local bar serving free snacks is closing after 4 years in Toronto

The top 10 food events in Toronto this September

Toronto restaurant might close after 30 years because of dispute with landlord

People are upset that Popeyes in Toronto doesn't have the new chicken sandwiches

This Week on DineSafe: Jerk King, Rebel, Paramount Fine Foods, Kairali, Second Cup