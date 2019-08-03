Toronto is getting a Korean Harvest festival this summer

Ever heard of Hangawi? If not, you're severely missing out. It's a Korean traditional celebration similar to Thanksgiving, and it's getting its own festival this summer — the biggest Korean community heritage event in Canada.



Taking place on August 24 and 25 from noon to 10 p.m. at Mel Lastman Square, the holiday is usually celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month.

Meant to celebrate family and give thanks for blessings, the occasion is often marked by wearing traditional Korean garb called hanbok and dancing.

Over 100 local businesses will participate in the festival this year, and there'll also be events like a jjajangmyun contest, musical performances and martial arts demonstrations.

They're also going to have a K-pop dance off, and auditions are still open until August 13 if you want to show off those moves.

You can also still easily sign up to volunteer using an online form. In their 18th year, they're expecting 35,000 attendees, so they'll need all the help they can get.