Toronto is getting a Harry Potter beer and cocktail festival

Whether you're a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, every house is welcome at the Harry Potter-inspired Beer Festival in Toronto.

On October 11, you'll be able to try beer, cider, and cocktails inspired by your favourite Harry Potter characters and themes.

You'll have a chance to taste Hagrid's local craft brews and Dumbledore's refreshing ciders.

The event will also have specialty-themed alcoholic butterbeer, food, photo opportunities as well as live music from DJ Dobby and the Potter Party Band.

You can also stop by Snape's lounge for some polyjuice potion and liquid luck shots, or play some cornhole quidditch.

Tickets for the event are on sale until August 5, and they'll set you back $39.

If you've ever wanted to lose yourself in Hogwarts with copious amounts of alcohol, this one's for you Potterheads.