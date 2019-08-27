Toronto bar apologizes after making bad joke about domestic abuse

A post made to a Toronto's bar's Facebook page apologizing for an offensive joke apparently written on a whiteboard in their establishment has racked up over 40 comments.

On the popular local Food & Wine Industry Navigator page, a repost which includes a photo of the bad joke now has over 300. The words scrawled on the whiteboard read "We like our beer the same as abuse: domestic."

Sadly, the service industry is notorious for bad marketing and prejudiced practices.

The pervasiveness of jokes like these is exactly what led to the reposting on the Industry Navigator page, the poster writing "I said I would share here because this needs to be shown to the industry. Domestic abuse is not something to joke about or use as an advertisement!

"If you think that this is funny, make sure you add your place of employment to your comment so that we can all avoid your business.

"The business has addressed this publicly and are handling it accordingly. This was not just a public shaming post but it sure did show a lot of people who I do not want to associate with."

Indeed, the business in question, The Newfoundlander Tavern in Scarborough, posted an apology to their Facebook page.

While the comments section of the Industry Navigator post is the usual misogynist dumpster fire, most of the comments in reply to the apology post simply want to know what happened.

While some comment that this is more than a little "bad humor" and that regardless initial reactions should have been handled more quickly and sensitively by on-site staff, others comment that Newfoundlander is still their favourite bar in the area and that they feel safe there.