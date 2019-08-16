Sweet Jesus is bringing ice cream stuffed hot dogs to the CNE this year

Nothing says summer like ice cream and hot dogs. One of Toronto's favourite soft serve destinations is bringing them together for a next level treat.

At the CNE this year, Sweet Jesus will be filling Long John donuts with their signature soft serve to create "Chilly Dawgs" that are kind of like cold versions of hot dogs. They're $5.99 each and come in a range of different varieties that imitate some of their most popular cones.

There's the Oh Hungry with vanilla soft serve, peanut butter, caramel and chocolate sauces, and a chocolate peanut crumble; Krusty the Cone with vanilla soft serve, cotton candy, cotton candy sauce and rainbow sprinkles; or the Bangin' Brownie with chocolate soft serve, caramel and chocolate sauce, brownie, and chocolate cookie crumbs.

They'll also be doing a special Chilly Dawg just for the CNE: the "Mmm...Bacon" with vanilla soft serve, cinnamon streusel, brown sugar praline pecans, bacon crumble, caramel sauce and maple syrup. It doesn’t get much more Canadian than that.

Find Sweet Jesus at booth 419 in the food building at the CNE.