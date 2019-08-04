This is what just replaced Lisa Marie on Queen West

One of Toronto's favourite brunch spots has just been replaced by a BBQ joint.

The space where Lisa Marie used to reside has a new tenant: Smoke Bar & Kitchen. Some of the team behind the new restaurant have affiliations with Hogtown Smoke.

Two locations of Hogtown Smoke — in the Beaches and on Colborne Lane — still chug away, but another project of their's next door in the Beaches called The Yard went bust within months. Lisa Marie closed on April 14.

Maybe things will be different with this project. It's serving a menu of small and large shareable plates like yakitori shishitos, Korean fried ribs, brisket tacos and smoked watermelon "ham."

"Smoke is very different from Hogtown as we tried to focus more on the smaller shareable menu selections. The most notable shift can be seen in the number of menu items dedicated to delicious vegetarian dining, while still keeping with the contemporary BBQ theme," says Scott Fraser, Creator, Co-owner and Executive Pit Master of Hogtown and the new venture.

"I'm so happy that not only a friend from the old food truck days has moved in to my old spot, but it's a team who really understand fun BBQ and cocktails," says Matt Basile of Fidel Gastro's, former Lisa Marie owner.

"I have no doubt that Smoke Bar & Kitchen by Hogtown will absolutely make themselves right at home in the neighborhood and crush it."

Smoke Bar & Kitchen's first day was yesterday, August 3.