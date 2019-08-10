The 5 newest Toronto bars and restaurants to eat and drink outside this summer

There's still time to check out the newest Toronto bars and restaurants where you can eat and drink outside this summer. Don't waste the last couple months of warm weather: spend them feasting in the sunshine.

Here are the newest Toronto bars and restaurants where you can eat and drink outside.

King West's steakhouse just got a new patio for sunny downtown brunching.

Riverside's newest addition to the patio scene is equipped with its own set of taps and a TV for watching sports and music videos.

Be above it all at this brand new patio on the second floor of a swanky restaurant at Yonge and St. Clair.

Toronto's newest beer garden is on King West in the backyard of this brewery that recently reopened in its new location.

Eat Italian al fresco at this restaurant near Queen and Spadina that serves all the classics from cacio e pepe to lasagna, meatballs and Aperol Spritzes.