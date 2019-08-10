Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto patios

The 5 newest Toronto bars and restaurants to eat and drink outside this summer

There's still time to check out the newest Toronto bars and restaurants where you can eat and drink outside this summer. Don't waste the last couple months of warm weather: spend them feasting in the sunshine. 

Here are the newest Toronto bars and restaurants where you can eat and drink outside.

Marbl

King West's steakhouse just got a new patio for sunny downtown brunching.

toronto patios

Kitsch and craft beer reign on the patio at The John 3. Photo by Fareen Karim.

The John 3

Riverside's newest addition to the patio scene is equipped with its own set of taps and a TV for watching sports and music videos.

toronto patios

Enjoy an elevated moment of bliss on the new patio at Arthur's. Photo courtesy of Arthur's.

Arthur's

Be above it all at this brand new patio on the second floor of a swanky restaurant at Yonge and St. Clair.

toronto patios

Craft beers in the sun are what Mascot Brewery's beer garden is all about. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Mascot Brewery

Toronto's newest beer garden is on King West in the backyard of this brewery that recently reopened in its new location.

toronto patios

Wine and pasta are the ultimate chill meal on the patio at Buono. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Buono

Eat Italian al fresco at this restaurant near Queen and Spadina that serves all the classics from cacio e pepe to lasagna, meatballs and Aperol Spritzes.

Lead photo by

blogTO

