The top 5 neighbourhoods in Toronto for pizza

Pizza in Toronto can be found all over the city but some neighbourhoods are known for a more robust selection. The types of pizza represented in these areas are as diverse as the people living in them, with excellent options for Neapolitan, classic American, and even deep dish and Detroit-style pizzas.

Here is where to go in Toronto for pizza.

Descendant Pizza is this neighbourhood's resource for rectangular, Detroit-style pizza, and also has Double D's for Chicago deep dish.

There's also the original Queen Margherita Pizza and Frankie's Italian for more authentic takes on pies, and you can even get pizza for brunch at the latter.

If takeout is more where your head's at, you can't go wrong with a pizza from Blondies in a cute pink polka-dotted box across from Greenwood Park.

This historically Italian neighbourhood has pies that lean more toward the traditional wood-fired style as well as classic comforting diner pies. For the former, there's Marcello's, where the oven blazes away in full view of the dining room, as well as Cano and Pizza e Pazzi.

Frank's and Big Slice are great family-friendly venues where unpretentious pies can be enjoyed: Big Slice even gets something of a sidelong shout-out in Drake's "Nonstop."

With a name like Little Italy, this neighbourhood has to have good pizza. Bitondo is possibly the most beloved of them all, serving massive slices, panzerotti and sandwiches for cheap. Fresca is also great for a thrifty slice, and Regina does similarly authentic old school Italian pizza.

DeePizz near Bathurst breaks the mold with halal deep dish pizza, and if you’re vegan, you can always head to Virtuous Pie to hold the pepperoni.

Bar Buca famously cuts their pizza with scissors and serves them alongside cocktails in a glitzy environment. Oretta also serves their Italian pies in a pretty space, and The Parlour can't be beat when it comes to space and an impressive big ticket menu that includes pizzas topped with raw tuna or truffles.

If you're looking to spend a little less and go with flip-flops rather than stilettos, there’s always Masseria, or the always reliable Libretto, Gusto 101 and Rosina.

Oro di Napoli fires their Neapolitan pizza in a massive wood-burning oven and serves them on a scenic patio, while FBI Pizza comes to us from the same people behind QMP, so you know it's good! There's also 850 Degrees, which takes a Canadian approach to pizza.

Il Padres and Calibreze make for fabulous takeout, but that's certainly not the end to your options in this neighbourhood that's surprisingly bountiful for pizza.