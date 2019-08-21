Downtown Toronto is getting a bar dedicated to milk tea

A mysterious milk tea bar is coming to the Sun Life Financial Tower, which is good news for any dairy lovers who work and live in the building.

A massive sign has gone up for a store called The Krys, and apparently it's opening up sometime this fall.

It's hard to glean any further information from the brand's website, but what I can tell from their wholesome sign is that it'll serve bubble tea, presumably using milk "from local farm to your cup".

They'll also be serving what looks like Chinese egg tarts, which they're describing as the "perfect breakfast recipe."

Apparently they're also giving away a free drink, for visitors who sign up on their website.