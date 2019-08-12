The dancing man cooking chicken delights crowds at Taste of the Danforth

One man in Toronto just took the meaning of the words "chicken dance" to a whole new level.

Rotating spits of chicken and people dancing are familiar sights at Taste of the Danforth, but not always together. One chef cooking outside was not only feeding the masses, he also entertained them with his joyful dancing.

Of course, it wasn’t long before the many passersby whipped out their phones and started snapping pics and videos of the dancing chef.

Ummmm Kokoretsi ... Here is a Greek cook having some fun during the Taste of the Danforth. 🇬🇷🇨🇦 #TasteOfTheDanforth pic.twitter.com/OfW6fVJRUA — O ΚΕΦΑΛΟΝΙΤΗΣ 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@ODYSSEUS_1864) August 12, 2019

He was stationed under a banner for Athens Restaurant, which also listed the Kolonaki Group website.

BONUS VIDEO 2: Dancing Greek Meat Man (who epitomizes the entirety of Taste of the Danforth; bless you good sir) pic.twitter.com/lI0sxnDley — Cass McPhee (@cassaclyzm) August 12, 2019

Kolonaki Group was reached for comment, but was unable to identify the dancing chef in question. Whoever you are, keep dancing like nobody is watching (and cooking that delicious chicken).