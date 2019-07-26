Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2019

Summerlicious has come to an end for 2019, which means it's time to see who captured the prix-fixe party in the best light. We've narrowed the entries to a final ten, and now we're asking you to vote for three winners.

Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2019 photo challenge.

Vote for your favourite Summerlicious photo here

1. dinewithallie at Canoe

2. dinewithhils at Cafe Boulud

3. mandilicous at Sassafraz

4. stephbeph at Parcheggio

5. momo.chubzz at Cluny

6. s_mervin at Diwan

7. doktormikel at CLAY

8. dsouzanitha at Florentia

9. musteatmore at Ufficio

10. linglingcaneat at King Taps

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 1.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.

1st place - a $200 gift certificate to Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery

2nd place - a $100 gift certificate to Bar Buca Eglinton

3rd place - a $50 gift certificate to Tabule

