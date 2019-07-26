Vote for your favourite photo of Summerlicious 2019
Summerlicious has come to an end for 2019, which means it's time to see who captured the prix-fixe party in the best light. We've narrowed the entries to a final ten, and now we're asking you to vote for three winners.
Here are the finalists selected for the Summerlicious 2019 photo challenge.
Vote for your favourite Summerlicious photo here
1. dinewithallie at Canoe
2. dinewithhils at Cafe Boulud
3. mandilicous at Sassafraz
4. stephbeph at Parcheggio
5. momo.chubzz at Cluny
6. s_mervin at Diwan
7. doktormikel at CLAY
8. dsouzanitha at Florentia
9. musteatmore at Ufficio
10. linglingcaneat at King Taps
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 1.
Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.
