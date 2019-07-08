This Week on DineSafe: King Slice, Kinton Ramen, Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Uncle Tetsu's

This week on DineSafe, a number of chain restaurants landed in some hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Kinton Ramen, South St. Burger, Swiss Chalet and Havey's all landed conditional passes upon inspection. Yikes!

Discover what other local restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Kinton Ramen (396 Church St.)

Inspected on: July 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Pho Pasteur (525 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: July 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Inspected on: July 2, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Fahmee Bakery (119 Montezuma Trl.)

Inspected on: July 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: July 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 5, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Tokyo Smoke (850 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: July 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: July 4, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Good Cheese (614 Gerarrd St. East)

Inspected on: July 4, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

King Slice (1598 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: July 4, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: July 4, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to obtain food from source subject to inspection.