Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
This Week on DineSafe: King Slice, Kinton Ramen, Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Uncle Tetsu's

This week on DineSafe, a number of chain restaurants landed in some hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Kinton Ramen, South St. Burger, Swiss Chalet and Havey's all landed conditional passes upon inspection. Yikes!

Discover what other local restaurants got busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Kinton Ramen (396 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: July 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Naan & Kabob (1780 Markham Rd.)
  • Inspected on: July 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Pho Pasteur (525 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
South St. Burger (743 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: July 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Uncle Tetsu's (65 Front St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 2, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Fahmee Bakery (119 Montezuma Trl.)
  • Inspected on: July 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Swiss Chalet/Harvey's (266 Queens Quay West)
  • Inspected on: July 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 5, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Tokyo Smoke (850 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 3, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Dunn's Famous Express (1779 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: July 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Good Cheese (614 Gerarrd St. East)
  • Inspected on: July 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
King Slice (1598 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: July 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Wong's Ice Cream (617 Gerarrd St. East)
  • Inspected on: July 4, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to obtain food from source subject to inspection.
St. Louis Bar & Grill (528 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: July 5, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

