Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: La Carnita, McDonalds, Owl of Minerva, Second Cup, Wah Too

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 35 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe we learn that, not one, but two different McDonald's locations got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Both locations of the chain landed crucial infractions upon inspection.

Find out what other Toronto restaurants got busted this week on DineSafe.

Second Cup (1000 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: June 24, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.
Owl of Minerva (280 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Rivoli (334 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: June 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Ginger (355 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
McDonald's (1305 Lawrence Ave. West)
  • Inspected on: June 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and handled ice in unsanitary manner.
McDonald's (20 Eglinton Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: June 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Sultan of Samosas (1 Oak St.)
  • Inspected on: June 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Wah Too (58 Centre Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Osmow's (2439 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: June 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Coffee Time (2146 Danforth Ave.)
  • Inspected on: June 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Congee Queen (895 Lawrence Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: June 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Gryfe's (3421 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: June 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
La Carnita (780 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: June 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: La Carnita, McDonalds, Owl of Minerva, Second Cup, Wah Too

Tsujiri just shut down one of their Toronto locations

Someone in Toronto stole nearly $60K of booze from the LCBO

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for June

20 restaurants open on Canada Day in Toronto by neighbourhood

10 new Toronto cafes with breathtaking interior design

10 new patios to check out this Canada Day long weekend in Toronto

One of Toronto's most iconic ice cream joints turns 50