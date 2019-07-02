This Week on DineSafe: La Carnita, McDonalds, Owl of Minerva, Second Cup, Wah Too

This week on DineSafe we learn that, not one, but two different McDonald's locations got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Both locations of the chain landed crucial infractions upon inspection.
Find out what other Toronto restaurants got busted this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: June 24, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: June 25, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Rivoli (334 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: June 25, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Ginger (355 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: June 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
McDonald's (1305 Lawrence Ave. West)
- Inspected on: June 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and handled ice in unsanitary manner.
McDonald's (20 Eglinton Ave. East)
- Inspected on: June 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: June 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Wah Too (58 Centre Ave.)
- Inspected on: June 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Osmow's (2439 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: June 27, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: June 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Congee Queen (895 Lawrence Ave. East)
- Inspected on: June 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Gryfe's (3421 Bathurst St.)
- Inspected on: June 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
La Carnita (780 Queen St. East)
- Inspected on: June 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.