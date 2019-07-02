This Week on DineSafe: La Carnita, McDonalds, Owl of Minerva, Second Cup, Wah Too

This week on DineSafe we learn that, not one, but two different McDonald's locations got busted by Toronto health inspectors. Both locations of the chain landed crucial infractions upon inspection.

Find out what other Toronto restaurants got busted this week on DineSafe.

Second Cup (1000 Bay St.)

Inspected on: June 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.

Owl of Minerva (280 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: June 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Rivoli (334 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: June 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Ginger (355 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: June 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: June 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and handled ice in unsanitary manner.

Inspected on: June 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Offered for sale potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Sultan of Samosas (1 Oak St.)

Inspected on: June 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Wah Too (58 Centre Ave.)

Inspected on: June 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: June 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Coffee Time (2146 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: June 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Congee Queen (895 Lawrence Ave. East)

Inspected on: June 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Inspected on: June 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

La Carnita (780 Queen St. East)