One of Toronto's favourite farmers' markets is now doing home delivery

Toronto have loved Evergreen Brick Works' Saturday farmers' market since it started selling fresh, local food back in 2007.

Residents from all over the city travel to Bayview Avenue to pick up healthy goodies from the market, but a new delivery service means they may no longer need to.

Love going to the Saturday market @EGBrickWorks. Organic and supports local farmers. pic.twitter.com/KC78wO4m2Z — Michael Betel (@betelm) June 22, 2019

TO Food Market is working with the Evergreen Brick Works weekly farmers' market to offer curated boxes of produce, meats, cheeses and baked goods.

All the food comes from the farmers who usually harvest, make and sell their goods at the farmers' market. The best part is, the boxes can either be picked up or delivered to your home.

You can choose between seven different market boxes: veggie and fruit, juicing veggie and fruit, meat and poultry, fish and poultry, dairy, vegan, or bread and pastry.

“We listened to our communities and found the demand for freshly harvested and made goods that come directly from local farmers with no warehousing or extensive travel was a gap in the marketplace," said Eva Greff, TO Food Market’s founder.

"Now patrons can choose to pick up or take delivery of the tasty and nutrient rich offerings of local Ontario makers. We, in a sense, become an extension of the farmers’ market.”

You can order one-time trial boxes or weekly, bi-weekly or monthly boxes for a period of 24 weeks at a time.

There are also small, regular or large boxes depending on how many items you want to receive.

We are now offering Trial Boxes for new subscribers! Try a box with no commitment and let us know what you think!



Free delivery!



From $35+. Visit our online store to select yours, or pick up a small Veggie & Fruit Trial Box this Saturday at the Evergreen Farmer's Market 🍎🥦🥕 — TO Food Market (@TOFoodMarket) July 5, 2019

“As the need to reduce our food miles and make suitable, local choices in our kitchens becomes more and more clear, smart solutions for closing those last few miles between eaters and local farmers are so important," said Cameron Dale, Project Manager of Public Markets.

"By partnering with our amazing community of local farmers, TO Food Market is bringing farmers markets to your doorstep, allowing you to make the right choices that matter when it comes to your shopping basket.”