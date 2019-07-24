The number 2 ranked bar in the world is coming to Toronto

Get ready, drinkers of Toronto. Because the second-best bar in the world is coming to our city for one night only.

The American Bar, located in the Savoy Hotel in the UK, will be in Toronto on the night of August 11 to offer guests a five course meal paired with two cocktails from the bar's current and past menu.

The American Bar is the longest surviving cocktail bar in London and was named the best bar in the world in 2017 and the second best in the world in 2018.

They're known to serve classic drinks with a modern twist, and they recently added a new drinks menu called The Savoy Songbook, which includes 20 cocktails inspired by 20 songs.

The menu pays tribute to the multitude of musicians who have played at the American Bar throughout its history.

The Toronto version of the bar will be executed by expert bar supervisor Stefano Filardi and it'll be located at Aprés Wine Bar at 1166 Queen St. West.

The five course meal will be prepared by Chanthy Yen. It's open to the public with limited availability and tickets cost $130 per person.