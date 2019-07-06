Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Food festival Toronto

Toronto is getting a German food festival this summer

There's definitely no shortage of food festivals in Toronto this summer, but now there's another one to add to the list.

On Juy 21, Toronto is getting its first German food festival. 

Organized by The German Consulate General Toronto and its partners, Taste of Germany will introduce modern German cuisine to Torontonians.

Sure, there will be sauerkraut, bratwurst and beer, but the festival will also attempt to convey Germany's diversity by serving traditional dishes with various international influences. 

"I'm hoping this event will bring Germany (in Canada) into the modern era," one user wrote on the event's Facebook page.

"I'm tired of oompapa music, lederhosen and such. That was Germany 50 years ago and more. Let's show a modern Germany with new foods and entertainment!" 

The festival will be a one-day pop-up event at the Sunday Artisan Market at Evergreen Brickworks

Besides a variety of food, Taste of Germany will also include activities for people of all ages such as musical performances, a football goal shooting contest and a Kid’s Fun Zone.

Lead photo by RitaE

RitaE

