The Summerlicious photo challenge is back for 2019

Summerlicious is back in Toronto! Running now until July 21, the annual prix fixe dining event provides one of the best ways to sample dishes at some of Toronto's tastiest restaurants. There's lunch and dinner menus offered at hundreds of different spots.

Do you plan on partaking in Summerlicious this year? If so, we want to see your photos and might even reward you for your efforts, too.

To participate, just tag your Instagram photos with #blogTOlicious.

The deadline for entry is July 21 at 11:59 p.m., after which we'll select our ten favourite shots and let you vote for the top three.

Winners will receive gift certificates to some of the participating Summerlicious restaurants.