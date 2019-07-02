Eat & Drink
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Someone in Toronto stole nearly $60K of booze from the LCBO

Police are saying a man stole $58,000 worth of alcohol from LCBO stores across Toronto last month.

The man apparently started the spree of stealing liquor on June 5 and was last seen on June 18 near Burnhamthorpe and Saturn Road, putting bottles into his bag and left the store without paying, the police said in a press release on Saturday.

Since January, almost half of the shoplifting incidents at major Toronto retailers were at LCBO locations, according to the Toronto Star.

They found the number of LCBO thefts has increased more than threefold over the last five years. There were more than 9,000 shoplifting occurrences at LCBO locations in Toronto reported to the police from Jan. 1 2014 to July 26, 2018.

The police are asking the pubic to notify them if there is any information known about the man who stole nearly $60,000 of liquor.

