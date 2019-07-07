You can now save money by renting wedding cakes in Toronto

Even if you've never planned a wedding, odds are you have an idea of how expensive they are. But if you haven't, you might not realize that the cake alone can cost up to thousands of dollars.

This is leading couples to ask a question they're probably all too familiar with: can't I rent instead of buy? Local bakery Le Dolci is answering with a resounding yes by launching Toronto's first ever wedding cake rental service.

"When customers want a $2,000 cake and their budget is $500 we suggest these," says Lisa Sanguedolce of Le Dolci.

"You basically choose from some of our pre-made 'dummy' cakes and we add a real tier on top for the couple to cut, then voila, it's cut, returned to us and you pay a fraction of the price and we re-use and recycle the gorgeous cakes for other couples.

Rentals start at $500 and vary up to $800. This price includes set up, pick up, and a fake tier to cut for the perfect photo.

"Much more affordable than the $1,000 and up costs of custom wedding cakes. Some of our competitors won't meet with you unless your budget is $1K."

Personally I've never even liked wedding cake (so much fondant), so I say save the money, save me the calories of a slice, and cut this particular corner when it comes to cutting the cake for your wedding.

It'll look just as beautiful in photos anyway. A US company is already doing it, so maybe this is the hot new wedding trend.