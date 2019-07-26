10 restaurants you can buy in Toronto right now

The restaurant scene in Toronto is always changing. Locations are constantly opening, closing, renovating and moving. If you've been looking to break into the restaurant business but you're waiting for the perfect spot to pop up on the market, you might just be in luck.

Here are some restaurant and bars you can buy in Toronto right now.

One of Toronto's original vegan and raw food restaurants seats 33 inside and 48 on the back patio. It's selling for $135,000.

This popular Little Italy spot first opened its doors in 1994. Now, it's asking $288,000 to take over the location that includes over 4,000 sq. ft. of usable space, as well as a patio.

This 1,800 sq. ft. restaurant at Danforth and Broadview is known for their cheap breakfasts. They're asking $88,000 and includes a patio as well as a basement.

This Yorkville event spot that's been open for 17 years is now on the market for $325,000 and can be purchased together with the restaurant below it.

This Mexican restaurant chain only recently arrived on Roncesvalles but already the space is up for sale. The listing says it can easily be converted to any cuisine, and it's on the market for $75,000.

This hot dog spot in Cabbagetown has an entirely renovated kitchen and is going for $99,000.

The Elm St. location of this Italian restaurant chain is currently on the market for $199,000. The listing calls it an already-established business with high sales.

This relatively new nightclub is located right in the heart of bustling Lower Ossington and is asking $225,000 to take over the location.

This lower-level speakeasy is asking $321,000 for the Dundas West spot and the listing says you can "make as much noise as you want."

Local Kitchen and Wine bar in Parkdale is moving so it only makes sense the space is for sale. They're asking $79,000 to take over the 29-seat spot.