Downtown Toronto's newest beer garden is now open

One of the most anticipated beer gardens to open in Toronto this summer is having its grand opening tonight.

At 6 p.m., the new Mascot Brewery at 220 King West will open its doors. They’ll have 21 craft beers and cocktails on tap, a new food menu, music by M-Kutz and Tribe Alexander, and of course a backyard beer garden complete with its own bar, jungle plants and communal seating.

They’ll be continuing the party starting at 3 p.m. the next day on Saturday. Space is limited for the two-day extravaganza, so if you want to check it out, make sure to reserve.

Mascot has also been hard at work setting up a brewery in Etobicoke. They moved to this space on King West (previously home to Los Colibris and backyard patio El Caballito) from a now-shuttered location on Mercer.