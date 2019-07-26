Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Mascot Brewery Toronto

Downtown Toronto's newest beer garden is now open

One of the most anticipated beer gardens to open in Toronto this summer is having its grand opening tonight.

At 6 p.m., the new Mascot Brewery at 220 King West will open its doors. They’ll have 21 craft beers and cocktails on tap, a new food menu, music by M-Kutz and Tribe Alexander, and of course a backyard beer garden complete with its own bar, jungle plants and communal seating.

They’ll be continuing the party starting at 3 p.m. the next day on Saturday. Space is limited for the two-day extravaganza, so if you want to check it out, make sure to reserve.

Mascot has also been hard at work setting up a brewery in Etobicoke. They moved to this space on King West (previously home to Los Colibris and backyard patio El Caballito) from a now-shuttered location on Mercer.

Lead photo by

@mascotbrewery

