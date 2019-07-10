Eat & Drink
toronto businesses

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in June

Businesses that closed in Toronto in June range from nightclubs to a sushi spot to one of the best vegan bakeries in the city. While it’s undoubted that some of these hurt, we can only expect bigger and better things from the people that vacated certain spaces and what might pop up in them next.

Here are the most notable closings in Toronto this past month. 

Jugemu

This place in Cabbagetown stopped serving omakase meals around the end of the month. 

Through Being Cool

Some of the most delicious vegan donuts in the city along with their fabulous pizza rolls, chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon buns are no longer available from this shuttered Bloordale bakery. 

Brooklynn

The last few chances to party it up at this West Queen West institution were in June.

Rosie’s Eatery

This health conscious spot said goodbye to the Avenue and Lawrence area in June. 

Awai

Vegan tasting menus can no longer be experienced at this spot in Bloor West Village, but they’re opening a new restaurant called Avelo at Yonge and Bloor this month.

Island Foods

Parkdale bid a mournful goodbye to one of Toronto’s most cherished Caribbean spots in June. 

Fly

This Church-Wellesley Village nightclub and its sibling below, Bunker, had to close at the end of the month. 

Tsujiri Patisserie

This short-lived spot near Yonge and Wellesley served matcha desserts for barely a few months. 

Stonerose

This hair studio near Yonge and St. Clair has closed down after about six years in business.

Track Fitness

This personal training studio that grew to 10,000 feet in size over its 16 years in business closed on June 28.

