Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday.

Open now

Kaito Sushi is now doing traditional omakase on St. Clair West.

Chatime is now open at First Canadian Place.

Doner G is now serving up Turkish food in Richmond Hill.

AMA Pasta Bar is now serving pasta to stay or go in the champagne bar area of Saks Food Hall in the Eaton Centre.

Super Pho is now open in Richmond Hill.

Western Breakfast has opened in Mississauga.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Tea room Juliana Social is coming to Broadview and Gerrard.

Zen Sanuki Udon is opening up in Markham this summer.

What looks to be a magical unicorn-themed poutine spot called Enchanted Poutinerie is opening June 11.

Moretti Toronto will be opening in the Soho Met Hotel at 328 Wellington.

Gyugyuga is bringing their Japanese curry flair to Bloor and Brunswick.

Closed