This Week on DineSafe: Robo Sushi, La Carnita, Shalom, Moxie's, Sweet Jesus, Bannock

This week on DineSafe,we learn that one of Toronto's best Ethiopian restaurants landed a conditional pass upon inspection. When Toronto health inspectors visited Shalom, they gave out nine infractions, one of which was crucial.
Discover what other Toronto restaurants got carded by inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: May 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Moxie's (3401 Dufferin St.)
- Inspected on: May 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
La Carnita (130 Eglinton Ave. East)
- Inspected on: May 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pariwar (1732 Lawrence Ave. East)
- Inspected on: May 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.
Pizzaiolo (698 Queen St. East)
- Inspected on: May 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Robo Sushi (865 York Mills Rd.)
- Inspected on: May 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: May 15, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Shalom (587 Parliament St.)
- Inspected on: May 16, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: May 17, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.