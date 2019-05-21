This Week on DineSafe: Robo Sushi, La Carnita, Shalom, Moxie's, Sweet Jesus, Bannock

This week on DineSafe,we learn that one of Toronto's best Ethiopian restaurants landed a conditional pass upon inspection. When Toronto health inspectors visited Shalom, they gave out nine infractions, one of which was crucial.

Bannock (401 Bay St.)

Inspected on: May 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Maurya East Indian Cuisine (2481 Lake Shore Blvd. West)

Inspected on: May 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Yogen Fruz (25 The West Mall)

Inspected on: May 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

La Carnita (130 Eglinton Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pariwar (1732 Lawrence Ave. East)

Inspected on: May 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°.

Pizzaiolo (698 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: May 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Robo Sushi (865 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: May 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Sweet Jesus (220 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 15, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Shalom (587 Parliament St.)

Inspected on: May 16, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.