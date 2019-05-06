This Week on DineSafe: Athens Pastries, Popeyes, Gusto 101, Booster Juice, Good Bite

This week on DineSafe, we learn that one of Toronto's best Greek bakeries was shut down by city health inspectors. Athens Pastries in Thorncliffe Park was closed down after inspectors found rodents on the premise. Yikes!

Kintaro Izakaya (459 Church St.)

Inspected on: April 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Fry (524 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: April 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

The Homeway (955 Mount Pleasant Rd.)

Inspected on: April 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Good Bite (2463 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: April 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Athens Pastries (14 Banigan Dr.)

Inspected on: May 1, 2019

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents) and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Popeyes (273 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: May 1, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Booster Juice (2 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: May 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: May 3, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Gusto 101 (101 Portland St.)