This Week on DineSafe: Athens Pastries, Popeyes, Gusto 101, Booster Juice, Good Bite

This week on DineSafe, we learn that one of Toronto's best Greek bakeries was shut down by city health inspectors. Athens Pastries in Thorncliffe Park was closed down after inspectors found rodents on the premise. Yikes!
See what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: April 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Fry (524 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: April 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
The Homeway (955 Mount Pleasant Rd.)
- Inspected on: April 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 1, 2019
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents) and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Popeyes (273 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: May 1, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: May 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Gusto 101 (101 Portland St.)
- Inspected on: May 3, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.