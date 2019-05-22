Toronto's most outrageous cookie store is closing

The world gets a little dimmer when Toronto loses a place for cookie cakes and cookie pizzas. On Tuesday, Cookie Scoop announced on Instagram that they would be closing the doors to their retail shop and quitting the cookie business for good.

Running a solely-online operation for nearly six years, the Cookie Scoop retail store opened up in September 2018. When reached for comment, Cookie Scoop said they're "closing down by choice."

"The time has come for me to hang up my scoops because being 10 years in the food business has taken its toll on me. It's time to go back to just being me. This was my decision to call it quits so I can take the time to look after myself," reads the caption of the Instagram post.

Who knew the cookie business was so stressful? The last day of business for Cookie Scoop will be May 30, and after that, an Indian vegetarian restaurant will be moving in to the space.

While we may be saying goodbye to Cookie Scoop this summer, at least we can say hello to scoops of the raw material at a new cookie dough pop-up.

Additionally, Cookie Scoop is having huge closing sales, meaning cookie lovers could make this a very delicious week.