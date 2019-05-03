10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in April

Businesses that closed in Toronto this April took with them a couple favoured hangouts. Well always find new places to meet up, but can’t plan dates at these spots any longer.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

The last remaining location of this American sub chain on Bloor closed its doors for good proving that Toronto really doesn't need more that Subway and Mr. Sub when it comes to this style of fast food.

This Kensington punk club announced this month they're closed for good but they're hoping to find a new location somewhere in the city.

This pub on King West closed down last weekend because of a new condo development but they're looking for a new space to move to in the area.

The end of the month saw the end of this sweet shop that's been a hidden gem on Dundas West.

Late night Korean fried chicken and beer can no longer be ordered from this place near Queen and Bathurst.

This stall for Korean looped churros announced last month that it would be ceasing operation.

One of the most public closings this month was this brunch spot and bar on Queen West from Matt Basile but he's still got the food truck.

This tavern in New Toronto barely saw April so the neighbourhood will need to go somewhere else for pierogis and grilled cheese.

The chain's busy location near St. Lawrence Market shut down because the restaurant group wants to try a new concept called Scratch Kitchen in its place.

The Parliament St. location of the world's most ubiquitous coffee chain closed on April 25 so regulars should maybe just go to Jet Fuel instead.