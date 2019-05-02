The top 5 new sports bars in Toronto

Sports bars in Toronto are in no short supply, but these new ones have all the big screen TVs, pitchers of beer, wings and burgers you expect. Look no further than these recently opened spots if you're seeking to shake up where you go to watch the game.

Here are my picks for the top new sports bars in Toronto.

This revamped Financial District spot co-owned by Drake has more mass appeal than ever with a new sports bar concept with big screen TVs everywhere, but it still retains a classy, upscale vibe.

St. Clair West is now home to this brand-spanking-new sports bar serving craft beer and pub fare. There are large screens throughout the space making it easy to catch the game while you eat and drink.

This place owned by the same people behind Remington's strip club is where the old Dog's Bollocks used to be on West Queen West. They've completely revamped the space with big screen TVs and pub fare like burgers and wings.

The latest outpost of the favourite East York restaurant is more modern, serving sharing plates in an environment ideal for huge groups. Food here is better than most sports bars with an emphasis on barbeque eats like brisket sandwiches and smoked ribs.

This venue/sports bar that opened in Riverside serves wings until late. TVs span the bar and there are games of Buck Hunter and Golden Tee to keep you occupied during the timeouts.