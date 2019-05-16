Toronto's favourite gluten-free bakery is opening a new location

Good news for lovers of gluten-free grub: one of Toronto's best resources for vegan birthday cakes, brownies, cupcakes, muffins and cinnamon buns will soon be getting a brand new location.

Bunner's is aiming to open a new spot at Dundas West and Ossington in early June. They'll be in the space that was formerly home to Sweet Addictions candy. In addition to all their usual popular treats, they'll be doing soft serve and espresso drinks at this location.

Follow the bakery's social media for updates, and you might really want to do that if you’re not only vegan and gluten-free but also cheap since it looks like they’ll be giving away free goodies for the occasion.

Alas, the one drawback to this announcement is that any expansion for right now won’t be heading eastward, but west-enders can revel in Junction, Kensington and now a Dundas West location for the time being.