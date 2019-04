Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Parkdale Pizza is opening Saturday April 13 and giving away free pizza to mark the occasion.

Mascot Brewery will soon be opening locations on King West and in Etobicoke.

Artisan Plus is soften opening at Bay and Dundas tomorrow, from the same people behind Artisan Noodle.

Closed

Chimac at Queen and Bathurst looks to be permanent closed.

Mr. Chu in North York is calling it quits.

Kensington Market Corner Cafe has closed.

Other news