Toronto just got a takeout spot for instant noodles

You’ve heard of a coffee pocket, but what about an instant noodle pocket?

The latest creative Toronto pop-up business idea comes to us from Liberty Village design store I Have A Crush On You, which currently has a mini cup noodle shop installed inside.

Called Quickies, the store launched in October 2018. Inspired the Dai Pai Dong noodle stands of Hong Kong, cup noodles are prepared to enjoy straight from the cup or can be taken home uncooked, and come in imported Asian flavours like Laksa, XO sauce and Japanese mayo.

The little stall also sells other instant gratification "quickie" type items like condoms, White Rabbit candy and bags of chips in Asian flavours like cucumber, numb and spicy hot pot, or Italian red meat sauce.

Condoms also come in Asian brands and with designs like Spongebob, and Quickies even has their very own brand of condoms.

The owner of I Have A Crush on You is also the greeting card and gift designer behind Smitten Kitten.