game of thrones toronto

Toronto just got a Game of Thrones–themed bar

Game of Thrones fans, assemble.

Even though there's already a handful of bars in Toronto who celebrated the highly-anticipated premiere of season 8 last night (and an entire neighbourhood throwing a GoT party next month), it looks like the city just got a new place to fan out. 

A pop-up bar called Banners and Royalty opened its doors quietly this weekend at 1602 Dundas West. 

This medieval-themed bar (read: Westeros-themed) comes decked out with dire wolf dragon decor and a wall of weapons, y'know, to fight off the White Walkers.

The pop-up was opened by a bunch of big GoT fans, including one of the owners of the Harry Potter-themed bar, The Lockhart.

In terms of booze, they have several cocktails like the Ironborn or the Highgarden, plus they also carry the official Game of Thrones wine (yeah, that's a thing). 

Open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day, Banners and Royalty will also be holding Game of Thrones trivia on Monday nights, starting April 22. It might be time to brush up on the past 67 episodes.

As for screenings: they didn't show the premiere last night, but will start screening every episode starting next week, which definitely beats trying to watch a fuzzy Torrented version on your couch. 

