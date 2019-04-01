This Week on DineSafe: Vesta Lunch, McDonald's, Allwyn's Bakery, Second Cup, Freshii

This week on DineSafe, a number of popular chain restaurants received conditional passes upon inspection. McDonald's, Second Cup and Freshii all were slapped with yellow cards.

Learn what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: March 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: March 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: March 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (5095 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: March 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Bar Hop Brewco (137 Peter St.)

Inspected on: March 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.

Freshii (861 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: March 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Inspected on: March 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Wild Wing (6015 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: March 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Vesta Lunch (474 Dupont St.)

Inspected on: March 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Booster Juice (2300 Yonge St.)