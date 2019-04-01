Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Vesta Lunch, McDonald's, Allwyn's Bakery, Second Cup, Freshii

This week on DineSafe, a number of popular chain restaurants received conditional passes upon inspection. McDonald's, Second Cup and Freshii all were slapped with yellow cards.

Learn what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Allwyn's Bakery (404 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
McDonald's (109 McCaul St.)
  • Inspected on: March 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
McVeigh's (124 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: March 25, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Second Cup (5095 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 26, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Alchemy Food & Drink (890 College St.)
  • Inspected on: March 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Bar Hop Brewco (137 Peter St.)
  • Inspected on: March 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner.
Freshii (861 York Mills Rd.)
  • Inspected on: March 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Gino's Pizza (787 Steeles Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: March 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Wild Wing (6015 Steeles Ave. East)
  • Inspected on: March 27, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure storage racks designed to protect against contamination and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Vesta Lunch (474 Dupont St.)
  • Inspected on: March 28, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Booster Juice (2300 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 29, 2019
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner to permit contamination of single-service articles.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

