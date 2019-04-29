This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Me Va Me, Denny's, Pokito, Chu Resto, Sunset Grill

This week on DineSafe, we discovered that the popular Chinese noodle restaurant Chu Resto was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. In addition to this closure, locations of Tim Hortons and Sunset Grill landed conditional passes upon inspection.
Learn what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Bar Hop (391 King St. West)
- Inspected on: April 23, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: April 23, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, stored ice in unsanitary manner, and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Denny's (121 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: April 23, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: April 23, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 23, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: April 23, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: April 24, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pokito (420 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: April 24, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tim Hortons (333 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: April 24, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: April 25, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: April 25, 2019
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects), food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food, and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: April 25, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: April 25, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: April 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.