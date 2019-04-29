This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Me Va Me, Denny's, Pokito, Chu Resto, Sunset Grill

This week on DineSafe, we discovered that the popular Chinese noodle restaurant Chu Resto was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. In addition to this closure, locations of Tim Hortons and Sunset Grill landed conditional passes upon inspection.

Learn what other Toronto restaurants landed in hot water with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Bar Hop (391 King St. West)

Inspected on: April 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Dagu Rice Noodle (111 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: April 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C, stored ice in unsanitary manner, and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: April 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: April 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Me Va Me Kitchen Express (240 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: April 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Sunset Grill (250 Front St. West)

Inspected on: April 23, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Golden Wheat (652 College St.)

Inspected on: April 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pokito (420 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: April 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (333 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: April 24, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Bawarchi Biryanis (925 Warden Ave.)

Inspected on: April 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Chu Resto (4750 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: April 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 4, Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects), food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food, and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: April 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Iqbal Kebab & Sweets Centre (2 Thorncliffe Park Dr.)

Inspected on: April 25, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

The Cadillac Lounge (1296 Queen St. West)